Canada captain Alphonso Davies etched his name into FIFA World Cup history by becoming the 1,000th player to make an appearance at the 2026 tournament during Canada's Round of 32 clash against South Africa. Davies came off the bench in the knockout fixture as the co-hosts secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over South Africa to book their place in the Round of 16. The landmark appearance was confirmed by FIFA, making him the 1,000th player to feature at the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

The Canada captain was introduced in the second half after being declared fit by head coach Jesse Marsch following recovery from a hamstring injury.

Alphonso Davies: The 1,000th player to make an appearance at @FIFAWorldCup 2026! ???????? pic.twitter.com/p4C4RPKOwr — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 29, 2026



Stephen Eustaquio's last-gasp strike sealed a hard-fought victory for co-hosts Canada over South Africa in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to move into the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time, in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jesse Marsch's side will now face the winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco at Houston Stadium. Eustaquio has fired Canada to victory with a winning goal in the 92nd minute.

Canada's midfield general struck from the edge of the box after a loose South African clearance, driving the ball low into the bottom-left corner, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Bafana Bafana showed flashes of quality in an encouraging first half at Los Angeles Stadium but were repeatedly let down by their final ball. Canada came close twice on the stroke of half-time, as Aubrey Modiba cleared Moise Bombito's header off the line before Ronwen Williams produced a superb save to deny Tajon Buchanan.

After the break, Canada regained control, with Williams again called into action to parry Tani Oluwaseyi's effort, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi reacted quickly to prevent a follow-up tap-in.

Alphonso Davies was introduced in the 75th minute to a loud reception and immediately added pace and creativity down the flank, but it was Eustaquio who decided the contest, striking a bouncing ball from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Despite the defeat, South Africa exited the tournament with pride after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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