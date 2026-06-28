Canada coach Jesse Marsch is banking on the "X-factor" of returning superstar Alphonso Davies to elevate his team as they face South Africa in both sides' first-ever World Cup knockout tie in Los Angeles on Sunday. Bayern Munich defender Davies has not yet featured in the tournament due to a hamstring injury, watching on as his teammates finished second in Group B to progress to the last 32 -- but lose their homefield advantage as co-hosts. While Marsch previously hinted Davies could play in last Wednesday's game against Switzerland and later admitted it had been a decoy, he insisted that this time the country's highest-profile soccer star is truly "available."

"Now that we have Alphonso back and healthy and ready to perform, I think it's a big moment for the team and a big boost for the team," said Marsch.

"He's a big X factor for us," he added.

Marsch hinted that Davies, typically a left-back, could be given license to roam forward, or even start in midfield "so that we get the most out of him defensively and attacking wise."

"Being on the pitch, the belief they have in him, the belief he has in himself, I think changes the possibility of what the potential of our team is, and what we can do in this tournament."

Davies picked up a hamstring injury in Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain last month.

That followed a series of muscle injuries after returning from an eight-month layoff with an ACL tear in October.

The contest between Canada and surprise package South Africa kicks off this World Cup's expanded knockout rounds.

Reaching the last-32 is historic in its own right for Canada. But had they drawn with or beaten Switzerland, they would have had the advantage of remaining in Canada for the next two rounds.

Instead Canada, co-hosting the tournament with the United States and Mexico, will become the first ever World Cup hosts to play a match on foreign soil.

South Africa have also never reached the World Cup knockouts previously.

After losing their opener against Mexico in a disastrous showing that included two red cards, Bafana Bafana bounced back with an impressive victory over South Korea in their final group game.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said reaching the last 32 meant "we can say already now that the World Cup is a success for us," but insisted his side was hungry to go even further.

"That doesn't mean now that we are happy and that we just play the game tomorrow and go home. Once you are there, you want more, and we want to win the game tomorrow," he said.

"I think if we can show the same mentality and the same level that we played against South Korea, then I think we had a chance to win it -- even if Canada is a very tough team."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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