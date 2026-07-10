Portugal and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes expressed his disappointment and frustration after his side's World Cup exit, admitting the team's quality and strong bond had raised expectations. The midfielder thanked his teammates, coaching staff and supporters for their commitment and belief throughout the tournament, despite the disappointing outcome. Portugal, hailed as one of the favourites to finally lift the trophy, ended their FIFA World Cup journey, falling way short again, in the round of 16. A late Mikel Merino strike helped Spain clinch the quarterfinal spot with a 1-0 win in a match that was expected to feature goals, with the likes of Bruno, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in the match.

"Sad, frustrated, and disillusioned. This group of players made my expectations high, not only for the quality, but also for the fact of the incredible group that we built over these years. Thank you to all the players, the technical team, and all the staff who accompanied and helped us every day during the World Cup. To all the Portuguese, a huge thank you for your support and belief," Bruno wrote in an X post.

Spain achieved a historic FIFA World Cup feat, becoming the first team ever to keep six consecutive clean sheets in the tournament.

The match was full of chances for both sides to score, but none could really capitalise it untill a late winner from Merino. Portugal, in particular Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, missed out on a lot of chances. It was Merino, who combined with Ferran Torres, another substitute, to create the much-needed magic for Spain.

Before the match, Ronaldo had announced that the ongoing edition would be his last WC; however, he has not offered any hint on his international football future as he chases the record of 1,000 professional goals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season