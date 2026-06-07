Brazil vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway have had a goal disallowed for offside against Brazil, inside the first three minutes of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match in New Jersey. Brazil and Norway are drawing 0-0 in the first half. Patrick Berg thought he had put Norway in front, but assister Alexander Sorloth was in an offside position. Five-time champions Brazil need to cross a hurdle they've never before, as they've never beaten Norway in international football. Carlo Ancelotti has made one big change to Brazil's starting XI, bringing in Gabriel Martinelli in place of the injured Lucas Paqueta. Vinicius Jr leads Brazil's forward line, while their No. 10 Neymar is on the bench. Norway are looking to continue their dream run. Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and co. are aiming to carry their nation to a World Cup quarter-final for the very first time. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Brazil vs Norway LIVE | BRA vs NOR, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from New York New Jersey Stadium:
Brazil vs Norway LIVE: Norway goal ruled out, OFFSIDE!
Dramatic start! Norway win back the ball, Alexander Sorloth is sent through on goal on the right, he cuts it in and Patrick Berg finishes it in! But hang on! The celebrations have been cut short, because the linesman has raised his flag for offside. Sorloth had made his run a tad too early, clear offside. Brazil survive huge scare.
3' BRA 0-0 NOR
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: KICK OFF! Brazil vs Norway begins
WE ARE LIVE! The Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Norway is underway at the New York New Jersey stadium. Brazil in their classic yellow and blue, Norway in red. Brazil are attacking from left to right. A World Cup quarter-final place at stake. Here we go!
1' BRA 0-0 NOR
Brazil vs Norway LIVE: Brazil need to break another jinx
Brazil have only lost once in the Round of 16 stage of FIFA World Cups. But Brazil have not beaten any European opponent in the knockout stage of a World Cup since 2002. Their last knockout win over a European opposition came in the 2002 final against Germany, the day that Brazil won their fifth World Cup.
Brazil vs Norway LIVE: Match about to begin
The players are lining up in the tunnel. We are about to get underway in New Jersey, in the Round of 16 match between Norway and Brazil. Time for the national anthems, and then live action! Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Can Haaland continue stunning run?
Erling Haaland has scored in each of his last 13 competitive games for Norway. In that run, he has slammed in 25 goals. He has scored in each of his first three World Cup games this year, and if he scores again today, he will become only the eighth European to score in their first four World Cup matches.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Will Neymar play against Norway?
Neymar is on the bench for Brazil against Norway. His only appearance of the ongoing World Cup came in Brazil's final group game against Scotland, in which he came off the bench. If Brazil are trailing or hunting for a game-winning goal, there is every chance that Neymar features off the bench today. However, Ancelotti is unlikely to turn to him if Brazil are looking for defensive solidity and trying to protect a narrow lead.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Big news coming in!
While the Brazil-Norway game is about to start in half an hour, a big piece of news has just come in. Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that this will be his FIFA World Cup, a day ahead of Portugal's Round of 16 match against Spain.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: All eyes on Vinicius Jr vs Erling Haaland battle
Two of the faces of the modern generation of football are going head to head today, for the first time on the international stage. Brazil's Vinicius Jr and Norway's Erling Haaland have both been in incredible form, and their performances today could well decide who progresses to the quarter-finals.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Brazil star eyeing Pele's record
Brazil icon Pele holds the record for the most assists in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup, with six. However, current Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarares already has four assists at World Cup 2026, and could realistically match or even surpass the great Pele's record today!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Brazil vs Norway in World Cups
Brazil and Norway have faced off only once at the FIFA World Cup. It happened in 1998, in the group stage, where Norway shocked a powerful Brazil team and won 2-1. Despite Brazil going on to reach the final of that tournament, Norway is one hurdle they've never managed to clear.
Incidentally, 2026 is also the first time that Norway have qualified for the World Cup, since 1998.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Who will the winner face?
The winner of the Brazil-Norway match will face either Mexico or England in the quarter-final. Mexico and England face off in their Round of 16 match in a few hours, shortly after the game between Brazil and Norway.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Norway starting XI
Norway XI vs Brazil: Here's the Norway starting XI to face Brazil in today's Round of 16 match. One change for Norway too, compared to the team that faced Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. Julian Ryerson comes in at right-back, replacing Marcus Pedersen. Erling Haaland starts up front.
Ready pic.twitter.com/LbVMRFsNk2— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) July 5, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Brazil starting XI
Brazil XI vs Norway: Here's the Brazil starting XI to face Norway in today's Round of 16 match. Carlo Ancelotti has made one big change: Gabriel Martinelli, who scored the winner against Japan in the Round of 32, is starting in central midfield, replacing the injured Lucas Paqueta. Neymar starts on the bench.
BRASIL DEFINIDO!— brasil (@CBF_Futebol) July 5, 2026
Confira os 11 nomes escalados pelo Mister para enfrentar a Noruega neste domingo (5), as 17h (Brasilia), pelas oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo FIFA 2026.
TV Globo / GE TV / Cazé TV / SBT / NSports#BateNoPeito
ISSO BRASIL!! pic.twitter.com/aSYtaWccHi
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Can Brazil end 38-year curse?
The big stat of the day: Brazil have never beaten Norway in international football. In fact, Norway is the only nation that Brazil has never beaten in international football. They played for the first time in 1988, 38 years ago, and since then, it has always ended in either a draw or a Norway win.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Brazil vs Norway, Round of 16!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway! It is a blockbuster clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium today, as the five-time champions face the premier dark horses of the tournament. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.