Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco, likely the highlight fixture of the opening round. Group C also includes Haiti and Scotland, but Brazil and Morocco are regarded as the strongest teams and favourites for direct passage to the Round of 32. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti leads a star-studded Brazilian team with high expectations, while Morocco, under Mohamed Ouahbi, has risen impressively in recent years and is now one of the most respected international teams.

Both nations boast quality players and aim for a deep tournament run. This match could be crucial in deciding who leads Group C and secures a favourable route in the knockout stages.

Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Sunday, June 14 (IST).

Where will the Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford.

What time will the Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast the Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of the Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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