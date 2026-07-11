England received a boost on the eve of their World Cup quarter-final against Norway after Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James all returned to training on Friday. James has missed the last three games after picking up a hamstring injury, causing coach Thomas Tuchel a headache at right-back given his lack of other options in that position. Chelsea captain James looks set to return to the starting line-up on Saturday with Jarell Quansah suspended after the red card he received in a memorable 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16.

Guehi and Rice both played the full match in Mexico City.

However, they both missed training, alongside James, on Wednesday.

Manchester City defender Guehi, who will come up against club teammate Erling Haaland if selected to face Norway, is attempting to recover from a hamstring strain.

Rice has also been nursing a hamstring problem and was affected by illness earlier in the week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

UK & Norway PM Sport Football Jerseys Ahead Of England, Norway Quarterfinal Clash