Canada midfielder Ismael Kone has undergone surgery after suffering a broken leg in his team's defeat of Qatar and will miss the remainder of the World Cup, the Canadian team confirmed Friday. Kone was stretchered off in the second half of Canada's 6-0 Group B thrashing of the Qataris in Vancouver on Thursday after a clumsy challenge from Assim Madibo, who was sent off for the tackle. "Last night, Ismael Kone underwent successful surgery to repair a lower limb fracture," a post on the Canada team's account on X said.

"He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of FIFA World Cup 2026. You will come back stronger, Isma!"

Canada are on the brink of reaching the second round of the World Cup for the first time in history and need only a draw in their final group game against Switzerland to finish top of Group B.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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