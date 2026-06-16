England defender Tino Livramento has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a calf injury and replaced by Trevoh Chalobah on the eve of the team's opening match against Croatia. The Newcastle right-back, 23, sustained the injury during a training session at the team's Kansas City base on Sunday. Chelsea centre-back Chalobah, 26, who has one cap, will not join up with the squad until after Wednesday's match in Arlington, Texas.

"Trevoh Chalobah has been called into England's 26-player squad at FIFA World Cup 2026 after injury sadly forced the withdrawal of Tino Livramento," an England team statement said.

"Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team's base camp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas for the Three Lions' opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday.

"Newcastle United defender Livramento picked up a calf injury in training on Sunday afternoon.

"A subsequent scan and medical assessment on Monday unfortunately confirmed he could play no further part in England's tournament."

Livramento, who has six caps, missed the final weeks of the Premier League season with a thigh injury.

England's other two opponents in Group L are Ghana and Panama.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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