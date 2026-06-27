Germany legend Bastian Schweinsteiger found himself at the receiving end of racism allegations on Friday. Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae slammed what he considered were racist comments made about his team by former Germany player Schweinsteiger. Schweinsteiger made the comments on German broadcaster ARD before Germany played Ivory Coast last weekend, when he spoke about what the German players could expect from their opponents. "A bit African football, a bit unorthodox, a bit wild, a bit perhaps also not so conditioned by tactics. We have to be prepared for it to be unpredictable," Schweinsteiger said.

Fae led Ivory Coast into the World Cup knockout round for the first time in national team history with a 2-0 win over Curacao on Thursday.

Fae said after the win he hoped Schweinsteiger had made a "clumsy statement that's not necessarily reflective of what's in his life."

"We could call it racist, if we were calling a spade a spade," Fae said.

Schweinsteiger rejected the claims: "I was talking about football, not people," Schweinsteiger said in a statement through broadcaster ARD to Reuters. "This is a football analysis-nothing more, nothing less. I certainly did not intend to offend anyone."

Schweinsteiger's comments were criticised earlier this week as playing into racist stereotypes.

Sports commentator Patrick Schnitzler wrote on Instagram of "racist prejudices that we are all passing on unnoticed," and journalist Philipp Awounou, who's Black, wrote in Der Spiegel magazine that the characterisations played on old racist tropes rooted in colonialism. Awounou said he did not think Schweinsteiger is racist.

Faé said the West African team uses smarts and strategy to win just as much as physical toughness to advance this far in the World Cup. He questioned if Schweinsteiger was trying "to create a buzz" in his broadcast career by leaning on outdated racial tropes.

"When I heard his comment, I was disappointed," Faé said. "Disappointed in the man. It is odd he would speak that way."

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