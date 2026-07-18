At just 25 years of age, Argentina's Enzo Fernandez could become a two-time World Champion. Four years on from his breakout campaign in Qatar, the Chelsea midfielder is now a leader in the dressing room, and arguably the second-most influential player in the squad after Lionel Messi. Not many know that almost a decade ago, when Messi had announced his premature retirement from international football, after back-to-back Copa America final defeats to Chile, a 15-year-old Enzo was one of the many kids who wrote to the legendary forward, begging him not to step down.

Now, Enzo is just a win away from becoming a two-time World Cup winner alongside Messi and others. In Qatar, Enzo recorded one goal and one assist, achieved an 88% passing accuracy, and won the tournament's Young Player Award.

He already has two goals in six matches this year. Against England in the semi-final, he had more touches (104) and more shots (4) than any other player on the pitch, although he was lucky to have played the entire 90 minutes after escaping a possible booking minutes into the match for a late challenge on Elliot Anderson.

Enzo's journey to the top hasn't been an easy one. Born into a humble family on January 17, 2001, he was nicknamed 'fatty' for being short and slightly chubby. He joined the River Plate academy at the age of six, but his real football journey started when he was 17.

After initially falling behind in age-group football, his talent was recognized by coaches at River Plate, who noticed his intent on the ball and his ability to link the midfield with the defense. Before long, a call-up to the senior team followed.

In less than three years at River Plate, he earned a place in the national team. His performances in Qatar then earned him a move to Benfica, followed by a big-money switch to Chelsea in the Premier League six months later.

Just like after the previous World Cup, he has attracted interest from several top clubs, and a move could follow after the tournament concludes.

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