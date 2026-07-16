Argentina players let their emotions take over sporting sense after their dramatic victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday. Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was spotted celebrating the team's qualification to the final with a Falkland Islands banner, inviting criticism from the football fraternity and possibly a sanction by FIFA. Following Argentina's 2-1 comeback win in Atlanta, Lo Celso displayed a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas," referring to Argentina's claim over the Falkland Islands. The phrase translates to "The Malvinas are Argentine."

It was Lo Celso, who has played for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the past, along with defender Nicolas Otamendi, a former Manchester City player in England, who held the banner that appeared to have been brought out by fans in the stands.

La bandera que mostro Lo Celso pic.twitter.com/Sv2fbSs6UH — En Una Baldosa (@enunabaldosa) July 15, 2026

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which sets football's laws, along with FIFA, has strict guidelines prohibiting the display of political flags, slogans, and symbols during matches.

"Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo. For any offence, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA," IFAB's rulebook states.

Argentina Vice-President Victoria Villarruel, in a post on X, further fuelled the controversy as she wrote, "The Falklands are Argentine! They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts."

¡Las Malvinas son Argentinas! Prohibieron llevarlas a la cancha y se olvidaron que las llevamos en la sangre y el corazón. pic.twitter.com/qB455HeqVX — Victoria Villarruel (@VickyVillarruel) July 15, 2026

What Is The Las Malvinas Controversy?

'Las Malvinas' is the name Argentina uses for the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory located about 480 kms off Argentina's eastern coast.

The sovereignty dispute over the islands is deeply rooted in history, tracing its origins back to the 19th-century Napoleonic Wars. Britain initially claimed the territory in 1774, subsequently re-establishing its control in 1832.

Tensions peaked in 1982 when Argentina's military regime launched an invasion to seize the islands, igniting the Falklands War. The conflict spanned from 2 April to 14 June, concluding with the surrender of the Argentine forces. The hostilities resulted in the tragic loss of 649 Argentine troops, 255 British servicemen, and three civilians.

With ANI Inputs

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