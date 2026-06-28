Argentina vs Jordan LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina will aim to complete a flawless Group J campaign when they face Jordan at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, with qualification to the Round of 32 already secured. The defending champions have been the standout team in the group, collecting six points from two matches while Lionel Messi has once again stolen the spotlight. After scoring a hat-trick against Algeria, the veteran forward added a brace in the victory over Austria, surpassing Miroslav Klose to become the highest scorer in World Cup history.

With top spot already guaranteed, Lionel Scaloni is expected to rest several regular starters before the knockout rounds, offering valuable minutes to members of his squad who have featured less prominently.

When will the Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Sunday, June 28 (IST).

Where will the Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be held?

The Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be held at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, USA.

What time will the Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 07:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Argentina vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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