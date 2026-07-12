Argentina's 3-1 win over Switzerland in extra time was marred by several controversies, as the defending champions secured a place in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. After playing a man down for nearly 50 minutes, the Swiss hopes were shattered by late goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez in the second period of extra time. Alvarez hit a screamer in the 112th minute before Martinez scored in injury time to spark wild celebrations from the Argentine fans in Kansas City.

Martinez jumped over the advertising boards before climbing the fence to celebrate with the crowd. However, he escaped a second yellow card and a potential sending-off as the referee decided not to book him again.

Notably, Martinez was already on a yellow card, which he had picked up during the 98th minute of the match. Had he been sent off, he would have missed the blockbuster semi-final clash against England.

While the Portuguese official decided to overlook the incident, fans were quick to point that the referee might've handed Argentina a huge favour by not sending Martinez off.

The thing with FIFA and Argentina is already embarrassing. Lautaro Martinez celebrated by climbing into the stands with the fans: the rule calls for a yellow card. The referee let it slide and kept him from being suspended for the next match. Another little favor. How long is this going to go on? pic.twitter.com/T65kLdaBDd — Adriana M (@AdrianaTX1m) July 12, 2026

Lautaro Martinez was already on a yellow, scored, then climbed onto the perimeter fencing to celebrate with the fans. By the letter of the law, that's usually a cautionable offence. No second yellow, no semi-final suspension. People will ask questions.



pic.twitter.com/Xsov0c5NOP — Toyeeb. O | Arsenal Analyst (@Nuruzamaan) July 12, 2026

OTRO ESCANDALO MAS



Lautaro Martinez ya tenía amarilla cuando anotó el gol, y subió a la grada a celebrar y el árbitro no le saco la 2da amarilla y por lo tanto ROJA y se perdía la semifinales vs Inglaterra



Pero casualmente , al Árbitro , al Var y a Infantino se le olvido... pic.twitter.com/maMj68ZLM7 — Arielipillo (@arielipillo) July 12, 2026

Argentina netted in their 15th successive World Cup game. The only teams with longer scoring streaks in the competition are Uruguay (16 games from 1930-1962), Hungary (17 games from 1934-1962), Germany (18 games from 1986-1998), Germany (18 games from 1934-1958) and Brazil (18 games from 1930-1958).

Lionel Scaloni's side will now face fierce rivals England in the second semi-final at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday as they look to book their place in the final for the second consecutive time and give themselves a strong chance to defend their title and script history, becoming the first team to defend their title in FIFA WC history after Brazil in 1962.

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