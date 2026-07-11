Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised football icon Lionel Messi's consistency, saying his performances remain at a high level in every match. He noted that although Messi's work with his fitness coach has improved his physical condition, the biggest difference is his commitment on the pitch. Scaloni also stressed that when Messi gives his all and senses an opportunity to make an impact, he becomes "a machine". "Leo runs more or less the same in every match. Physically, it's true that he has done preparation work with his fitness coach and it has paid off, but in terms of numbers, I don't know if he has changed that much," Scaloni said as per Reuters.

"It doesn't surprise me. What is clear is that he's giving everything he has. When he gives everything he has and senses that he can create danger, he is a machine," the coach added.

Scaloni dismissed doubts about Messi's age, saying those who don't know him may be surprised by his level at 39. He insisted that as long as Messi chooses to keep playing, he will remain the best in the world, emphasising that his opinion is based on Messi's ability rather than his role as coach.

"Maybe people who don't know him expected that at 39 he wouldn't be at this level, but I don't know how many times I've said it: as long as he wants to, he will be the best. I think that, and not because I'm his coach."

Argentina take on Switzerland in Saturday's quarter-final in Kansas City, with Scaloni lauding the Swiss side after they booked their first quarter-final appearance in 72 years by defeating Colombia on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

"There are no easy rivals, we all know that," Scaloni said.

"They are a very good team. They compete with the best national teams and always come through. They may win or lose, but they always compete. They have World Cup tradition, experienced players and are physically strong," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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