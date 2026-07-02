A highly controversial first-half penalty denial involving England captain Harry Kane has ignited a fierce debate in the footballing world, drawing drastically conflicting views from former England striker Michael Owen and veteran Premier League referee Graham Scott. The contentious moment occurred during England's hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, a match that ultimately saw the Three Lions seal a dramatic comeback. The incident unfolded in the 43rd minute when Kane burst through on goal, neatly rounded DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, and appeared to be brought down as the sliding keeper made a challenge.

Jordanian referee Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh instantly waved away England's passionate appeals. Following a swift Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review led by Khamis Al Marri, the on-field decision stood.

Under the tournament's VAR protocol, the review team found no "clear and obvious error," concluding there was too much doubt over whether Mpasi's contact was the primary catalyst for Kane going to ground.

The decision sent social media into a frenzy, most notably provoking a furious reaction from former England international Michael Owen.

"What chance have you got? If that's not a penalty on Kane, I don't know what is. Absolute disgrace," Michael Owen posted on X.

Providing a starkly contrasting perspective, former Premier League official Graham Scott defended the referee's resilience, suggesting that Kane's own actions undermined his case.

In a verdict shared by The Athletic on X, Scott broke down the mechanics of the tackle, "Harry Kane only has himself to blame: by dragging his left foot into the onrushing goalkeeper, he created doubt in the referee's mind, and his penalty claim was waved away. On first viewing, England fans - including me - were no doubt screaming 'penalty' at their TV screens, and many referees would have agreed."

"There is a good case for one, as goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi undoubtedly makes significant contact with Kane... However, Kane goes to great lengths to ensure that contact occurs, plants both feet on the ground and falls theatrically - all clues to the referee that the England striker was having him on. Fair play to Makhadmeh for standing strong. Had Kane carried on running as normal, he may have been brought down anyway - and earned the penalty he craved - or he might have reached the ball and rolled it into the empty net. I wish he had."

The penalty drama unfolded during an incredibly tense first half for England. The Three Lions fell behind early in the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga scored a historic opener for DR Congo in what was their nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout match.

Despite dominating possession, England looked blunt against a disciplined Congolese backline until manager Thomas Tuchel tactically reshaped the game. On the hour mark, Tuchel introduced Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka, completely shifting the momentum in England's favour.

Despite dominating possession, England struggled to break down Congo DR's disciplined defence before eventually mounting a comeback after the break. Manager Thomas Tuchel introduced Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka on the hour mark, with the attacking changes shifting the momentum in England's favour.

Kane eventually found the breakthrough in the 75th minute before completing his brace in the 86th minute to seal a 2-1 victory and send England into the Round of 16, where they will face tournament co-hosts Mexico. The debate over the first-half penalty decision, however, continued to dominate post-match discussions despite England's successful comeback.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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