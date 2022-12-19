Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy after Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. For long, a World Cup trophy had eluded Messi, most notably the 2014 heartbreak in the final against Germany. Taking to Instagram, Messi, who scored two goals in the final, penned an emotional note to the fans after Argentina won the World Cup. Messi said that it was his dream to win the trophy, and thanked the fans for their support throughout the journey.

"World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon," Messi captioned a photo album on Instagram.

The 35-year-old scored two goals in the stunning and chaotic final that ended 3-3 after 120 absorbing minutes, before the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner netted his spot-kick in the shoot-out that Argentina won 4-2

After the final, Messi vowed to continue playing for his country despite finally realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup.

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi told Argentine television after the match.

He, however, Messi admitted his career was almost finished after the Argentina captain landed the one major international trophy missing from his collection.

"Obviously I would like to end my career with this, I cannot ask for more. My career is nearly over because these are my last years," he added.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Messi's Joy Is Mbappe's Agony As Argentina Edge France To Win 3rd World Cup