In a bid to win their third title, Argentina will open their FIFA World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22 at the Lusail Stadium. Argentina, who have won the World Cup twice (1978, 1986), are on a 36-match unbeaten run, which also included a 1-0 win over Brazil in the Copa America final last year. Argentina thrashed the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in a friendly in Dubai, earlier this week, before flying to Doha for the World Cup.

The Lionel Messi-led Argentinian team will be staying at a student's dorm in the Qatar University, having reportedly rejected a five-star accommodation in the Gulf country.

La Albiceleste made the decision in a bid to enjoy Asado, a barbecue meat dish. A barbecue station has already been installed in the hallway of the student's dorm.

"We visited the campus several times and chose it because not only does it have great facilities but it also has open-air space for Asados. This is very important to the players and Argentines in general, it's part of our culture," an official told Daily Mail.

"We want to make them feel at home while they are in Qatar and the best way to do this is to make sure that they get a taste of home while focusing on the football."

The Qatar World Cup is likely to be the last one for Argentina skipper Messi.

Argentina have been drawn into Group C, along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

