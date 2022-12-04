Olivier Giroud became France's record scorer on Sunday with 52 goals, eclipsing the mark he shared with Thierry Henry after striking against Poland at the World Cup. Giroud, 36, gave France a 1-0 lead just before half-time in their last-16 tie at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on his 117th appearance for his country. It was the AC Milan forward's third goal of the tournament after his brace against Australia in France's opening group game.

