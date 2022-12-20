Lionel Messi is still breaking records, two days after he guided Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title with a win over France in the final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. His Instagram post after the World Cup win, titled - "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!", has now got over 56 million likes. It is the most liked post on Instagram. Messi's post broke the record of "World_record_egg" which has little less than 56 million likes.

On Monday, Messi's message had become the most liked post by a sportsperson. It overtook a post by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, that showed the superstar playing chess with Messi, which has got over 42 million likes as on on Tuesday afternoon.

In the post, Messi wrote: "So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it...... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We're seeing each other very soon."

Here's the post that held the previous world record for most liked photo on instagram:

Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career with football's biggest prize as he produced one of the greatest World Cup final performances, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.

France had fought back from 2-0 down in the last 10 minutes of the match as Kylian Mbappe scored twice to equalise and force extra time in a pulsating match watched by an 89,000 crowd in Lusail Stadium.

Messi seemed to have decided the match in extra time with his second goal of the game before his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe completed only the second World Cup final hat-trick in history to bring the score to 3-3 and force penalties.

Gonzalo Montiel swept home the decisive spot kick to win the shootout 4-2 for Argentina -- but this was Messi's moment.

With AFP inputs

