Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema announced the "end" of his international career on Monday, the day after France lost in the World Cup final to Argentina. "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I wrote my story and ours ends," Benzema, 35, wrote on Twitter.

Benzema had to withdraw from the World Cup before their first match due to a left thigh injury.

