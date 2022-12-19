Story ProgressBack to home
"Made Effort And Mistakes...": Karim Benzema Announces End Of International Career With France
Karim Benzema had to withdraw from the World Cup before their first match due to a left thigh injury
File image of Karim Benzema© AFP
Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema announced the "end" of his international career on Monday, the day after France lost in the World Cup final to Argentina. "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I wrote my story and ours ends," Benzema, 35, wrote on Twitter.
Benzema had to withdraw from the World Cup before their first match due to a left thigh injury.
