The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina was an intense and emotional clash. Argentina eventually beat France on penalties to win their third title but there were moments of brilliance from both teams which gave immense joy to the fans watching the match from the stands.

One such moment was Kylian Mbappe's second goal for France, which brought the defending champions on level terms with Argentina with just 8 minutes of regulation time to be played.

There was a huge sense of relief in the French camp after that goal and even France president Emmanuel Macron couldn't hide his emotions in the stands.

French President Emmanuel Macron reaction when Kylian Mbappé scored vs Argentina. pic.twitter.com/1cxcxQqqvX — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) December 18, 2022

Macron along with scores of French supporters celebrated Mbappe's genius.

But it wasn't to be for the European team as Emiliano Martinez made a fantastic save in the dying minutes of extra-time to force a penalty shootout and continued his brilliance by stopping Coman's penalty to help his team win the title.

