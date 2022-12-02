Serbia will take on Switzerland in their last Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Stadium 974 on Friday. Switzerland are at the second spot in the points tally with a total of 3 points while are at the fourth place with one point. It will be interesting encounter as both the teams will be eyeing a win, in order to make their place in the Round of 16 stage.

When will the Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match be played?

The Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match will be played on Saturday, December 3 (IST).

Where will the Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match will be played?

The Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match will be played at Stadium 974.

When will the Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match begin?

The Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match in India?

The Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match?

The live streaming for Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G match will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

