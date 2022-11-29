The FIFA World Cup is reaching its business end and on Tuesday, Ecuador will square off against Senegal in Group A match. If Ecuador manage to win or draw against Senegal, then they would make it to the last-16 stage. The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium. Ecuador had won their opening match 2-0 against hosts Qatar and then they played out a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

However, if Ecuador end up losing to Senegal, they might be knocked out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. At the same time, Netherlands would also play their final game against hosts Qatar.

When will the Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar matches be played?

The Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar matches will be played on Tuesday, November 29.

Where will the Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar matches will be played?

The Ecuador vs Senegal match will be played at the Khalifa International stadium while the match between Qatar and Netherlands will be contested at Al Bayt Stadium.

When will the Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar matches begin?

The Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar matches will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar matches in India?

The Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar matcheswill be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar matches?

The live streaming for Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar matcheswill be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)



