FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, Croatia vs Canada, Group F: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
FIFA World Cup, CRO vs CAN: After losing to Belgium 1-0 in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Canada will be going up against Croatia in their next Group F fixture
After losing to Belgium 1-0 in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022,Canada will be going up against Croatia in their next Group F fixture, at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. On the other hand, Croatia had a 0-0 draw against Morocco. It will be an interesting match to watch as both the teams are yet to register a win in the tournament and will be putting their best foot forward. Currently, Croatia are at the second spot in the Group F points table while Canada are at the bottom.
When will the Croatia vs Canada, Group F match be played?
The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will be played on Sunday, November 27.
Where will the Croatia vs Canada, Group F match be played?
The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.
What time will Croatia vs Canada, Group F match start?
The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will start at 09:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Croatia vs Canada, Group F match?
The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the Croatia vs Canada, Group F match?
The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.
(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)