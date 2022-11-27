After losing to Belgium 1-0 in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022,Canada will be going up against Croatia in their next Group F fixture, at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. On the other hand, Croatia had a 0-0 draw against Morocco. It will be an interesting match to watch as both the teams are yet to register a win in the tournament and will be putting their best foot forward. Currently, Croatia are at the second spot in the Group F points table while Canada are at the bottom.

When will the Croatia vs Canada, Group F match be played?

The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will be played on Sunday, November 27.

Where will the Croatia vs Canada, Group F match be played?

The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will Croatia vs Canada, Group F match start?

The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will start at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Croatia vs Canada, Group F match?

The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Croatia vs Canada, Group F match?

The Croatia vs Canada, Group F match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

