The last group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium on Friday. With six points in their account, Brazil have already stormed into the Round of 16 stage while Cameroon have to register a win in today's clash, as they have only one point. Apart from this, Cameroon's qualification also depends on the result of the match between Serbia and Switzerland.

When will the Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match be played?

The Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match will be played on Saturday, December 3 (IST).

Where will the Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match will be played?

The Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

Sponsored by Vuukle

When will the Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match begin?

The Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match in India?

The Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match?

The live streaming for Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G match will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA WC 2022: Man With Rainbow Flag Invades Pitch During World Cup Match