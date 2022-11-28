Brazil will take on Switzerland in their next Group G fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Stadium 974 on Monday. In their previous match, Brazil thrashed Serbia 2-0 while Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0. Currently, Brazil are at the top of the Group G points table while Switzerland are in the second place. It will be an interesting encounter as both teams will be giving their best to seal a spot in the Round of 16 stage of the tournament.

When will the Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match be played?

The Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match will be played on Monday, November 28.

Where will the Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match be played?

The Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match will be played at the Stadium 974.

What time will Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match start?

The Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match will start at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match?

The Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match?

The Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)



