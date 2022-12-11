Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday took to Instagram to share a cryptic post, a day after Portugal were stunned by Morocco in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo, who was on the bench for the crucial match, came on a as a second-half substitute but failed to make an impact as Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half strike was enough to take Morocco to the semi-finals. Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo said that his dream of winning a World Cup for Portugal has ended after the shock loss to Morocco.

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream," Ronaldo captioned the post.

Ronaldo, who was playing in his fifth and probably his last World Cup, said that he will always be grateful to the Portuguese people, who have supported him over the years.

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 presences that I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream."

The 37-year-old, however, didn't reveal anything regarding his future.

"Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. It is not worth reacting hot. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country."

"For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, it's time to be a good advisor and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions," he concluded.

Notably, Ronaldo is currently a free-agent, after agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United by mutual consent.

