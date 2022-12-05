Story ProgressBack to home
Croatia Beat Japan 3-1 (1-1) On Penalties To Reach FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals
Daizen Maeda gave Japan a half-time lead and Ivan Perisic headed home an equaliser for the 2018 runners-up before goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three of four penalties as Croatia won the shoot-out 3-1.
Croatia beat Japan on penalties© AFP
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw in their last-16 clash on Monday. Daizen Maeda gave Japan a half-time lead and Ivan Perisic headed home an equaliser for the 2018 runners-up before goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three of four penalties as Croatia won the shoot-out 3-1.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.