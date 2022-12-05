Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw in their last-16 clash on Monday. Daizen Maeda gave Japan a half-time lead and Ivan Perisic headed home an equaliser for the 2018 runners-up before goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three of four penalties as Croatia won the shoot-out 3-1.

