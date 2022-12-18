Thousands of Argentina fans packed the centre of Doha ahead of Sunday's World Cup final against France, amid a desperate scramble to find tickets. Even as Croatia beat Morocco in the third-place contest Saturday, Argentina fans packed the Souq Waqif market and fan zones around the Qatar capital. The prospect of Lionel Messi finally winning a World Cup in his last tournament has brought extra flights of Argentina fans to the Gulf state. At least 40,000 Argentinians are estimated to be in Doha, many wearing blue and white number 10 Messi shirts around the streets.

About 10,000 supporters of Kylian Mbappe's France, who are looking to win a second straight title, are in Qatar, officials say.

"Tomorrow we will be champions," chanted a crowd of more than 2,000 Argentinians in the Souq Waqif market.

"It's crazy. I have never experienced anything like this in my whole life," said 23-year-old Camila Bernstein, who is in Doha with her father and brothers.

"I never thought we would reach the final. It's the best moment of my life, we are going to win and become champions," she said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"We all believe this will be Messi's day," said Ricardo Schwarz, a teacher from Cordoba, his voice hoarse from singing the fan songs for more than an hour.

"I still don't have a ticket but I have not given up hope yet," he added. "They are on the market but they are expensive."

Supporters have told AFP that tickets with a face value of $750 are being offered for more than $4,000 on WhatsApp groups set up to trade in seats at the 88,500 capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Similar big crowds of sky blue and white shirts were seen at the FIFA fan festival and other fan parks set up for the World Cup.

The rare French fans on the streets of Doha said they were wary of the atmosphere.

"They are not hostile, but it is clear there are more Argentinians than French here," said Luc Gardez, who sat at a restaurant in the Msheireb district wearing a national team shirt.

"It is Messi's last tournament and there will be a lot of emotion but I think France have the mentality to cope," added the supporter from Rennes.

France coach Didier Deschamps has also said he expects a one-sided atmosphere in the stadium on Sunday.

"I expect a festive atmosphere with the Argentine people who are passionate and will be right behind their team.

"They sing a lot and are very expressive. That's good, it's a World Cup final after all, but our opponents are not in the stands."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA 2022: World Cup Of Missed Penalties