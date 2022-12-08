Cristiano Ronaldo has lashed out at rumours claiming that he wanted to leave Portugal's World Cup camp, having being dropped from the playing XI for the Round of 16 tie against Switzerland. Ronaldo started the game on the bench, and came out for the final 20 minutes of the match, which Portugal won 6-1, thanks to Goncalo Ramos' hat-trick. Taking to social media, Ronaldo, however, insisted that the Portugal squad is 'too strong to be broken by outside forces'.

"A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!," Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese.

Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forcas externas. Uma nacao demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversario. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Forca, Portugal! pic.twitter.com/gUeENXSB5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2022

Ronaldo's reaction comes after the Portugal Football Federation (FPF) denied that their most-capped player threatened to abandon the World Cup squad after being benched against Switzerland.

"The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the Selecao, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar," said the federation.

"Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected."

The FPF said Ronaldo's appearance against Switzerland was a further demonstration of his commitment to the cause.

Portugal face Morocco on Saturday in the quarter-finals, where Ramos is once again expected to get the nod over Ronaldo in the playing XI.

(With AFP Inputs)

