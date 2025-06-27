The ongoing FIFA Club World Cup has entered the Round of 16 stage. The group stage is over while the next round will be starting on Saturday. Palmeiras, Botafogo, Benfica, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami CF, Flamengo, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Fluminense, Manchester City, Al-Hilal, Real Madrid, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey are the teams that have qualified for the knockout round.

The tournament has been expanded to 32 teams, divided into 8 groups of 4. The top two teams from each group have advanced to the knockout stage. Before the Round of 16 begins, let's have a look at the top surprising performances in Club World Cup 2025 -

Flamengo Beating Chelsea 3-1

Flamengo produced a brilliant second-half fightback to beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Club World Cup as the Brazilian giants became the first team to qualify for the last 16 at FIFA's lucrative new tournament.

Botafogo beating PSG 1-0

Botafogo pulled off one the biggest upsets of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 by beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Rose Bowl.

Benfica beating Bayern 1-0

Benfica beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Club World Cup to progress to the last 16 as group winners.

Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in new coach Xabi Alonso's debut at the Club World Cup.