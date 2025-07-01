Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Live Streaming: Real Madrid take on Juventus in a blockbuster Round of 16 encounter at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side topped Group H with two wins and a draw while Juventus came second in Group G behind Manchester City. Kylian Mbappe is likely to play the game against Juventus with all eyes on the star French footballer. The winner of this clash will take on the victor of the Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey match in the quarterfinals.

When will the Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match will be played on Wednesday, July 2 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match start?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match won't be telecast in India.

Where to follow the of the Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match will be streamed live on DAZN app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)