Real Madrid Vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE: Real Madrid are tied at 0-0 against Juventus at half-time of a high-profile FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side topped Group H with two wins and a draw while Juventus came second in Group G behind Manchester City. Kylian Mbappe is expected to play his first game of the competition as the star French footballer was included as a substitute. The winner will take on the victor of the Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey match in the quarterfinals.

