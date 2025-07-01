Real Madrid Vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE: Real Madrid are tied at 0-0 against Juventus at half-time of a high-profile FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side topped Group H with two wins and a draw while Juventus came second in Group G behind Manchester City. Kylian Mbappe is expected to play his first game of the competition as the star French footballer was included as a substitute. The winner will take on the victor of the Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey match in the quarterfinals.
Follow Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE -
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Half-time
It is halftime and both teams will be disappointed with the 0-0 scoreline. Both Real Madrid and Juventus had chances to take the lead but they ended up missing all of them. The final one came to Valverde who took a powerful shot but it was saved by the Juventus goalkeeper.
Real Madrid vs Juventus: Quiet phase in the game
Both Real Madrid and Juventus have settled down and the past five minutes have been relatively eventless. A couple of good attacks but still nothing to show from the two sides.
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Goal-line save
Jude Bellingham received a smart pass from Valverde and was able to dink it over the Juventus goalkeeper. However, the power was just not there and the ball was cleared off the line!
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: More chances for Juventus
Another golden opportunity wasted by Juventus and this time, it was Francisco Conceicao. A free header for the youngster but it was straight into Courtois' gloves. It has been mostly Juventus in this game till now but they have no goal to show for it.
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Mbappe on the bench
The camera has been focusing on Kylian Mbappe on the bench for quite some time. The Real Madrid fans will be waiting to see him in action in this competition. An injury has kept him out till now but it seems like he can be the weapon that Xabi Alonso opts for in the second half.
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Injury cornern
The match is halted for a moment to tend to the injured Pierre Kalulu. He looks in a spot of bother as the game is stopped. A possible substitution? No decision taken as of now.
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: What a miss!
Kolo Muani with the perfect chance to make it 1-0 for Juventus but he has missed it. A brilliant pass from Cambiasso made sure that Kolo Muani just had the goalkeeper to beat. However, he tried to dink the ball over Courtois and it ended up landing on the top net. What a miss!
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Early chance
An early chance for Real Madrid as Vinicius Jr found himself in a great position in front of the goal. However, his shot was deflected and an easy save for the Juventus goalkeeper. A good start but no early goal for Real Madrid.
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Time for the match
The two teams are out in the middle and the first half is underway. High-octane football of Real Madrid meets the defensive resilience of Juventus!
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Arda Guler
A start for Arda Guler and a lot of intrigue surrounds the Turkish youngster. He has been hailed as a top talent around the world but his lack of play time has left fans confused. This can be a great chance for him to prove his mettle against a top opponent.
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Kylian Mbappe
There is a lot of speculation over Kylian Mbappe as he has not played a single game in the tournament till now. He was named in the bench for the game and the fans will be hoping that he will feature in this high-profile encounter.
Real Madrid vs Juventus LIVE: Juventus playing XI
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Real Madrid playing XI
¡Nuestro XI inicial!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 1, 2025
@JuventusFC pic.twitter.com/iYEnUy4k4a
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 encounter between Real Madrid and Juventus. A high-profile clash between two massive European clubs that promises to be a blockbuster for sure.