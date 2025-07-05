Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in a FIFA Club World 2025 quarterfinal clash at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States. The 15-time European champions beat Juventus 1-0 in the Round of 16, courtesy of Gonzalo Garcia's 54th minute header at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Dortmund, on the other hand, edged out Mexican giants Monterrey thanks to Serhou Guirassy's double. Both Garcia and Guirassy have scored three goals each so far in four matches.

Dortmund will miss their summer signing Jobe Bellingham as he is suspended for the game and won't get the chance to play against his elder brother and former BVB midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is also on a yellow card, alongside Vinicius Junior, and could miss the semi-final if Real Madrid win in New Jersey.

When will the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match will be played on Sunday, July 6 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match start?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match will start at 1:30 AM IST (Sunday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match won't be telecast in India.

Where to follow the of the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup, Quarterfinal match will be streamed live on DAZN app and website.

