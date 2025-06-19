The Club World Cup clash between Palmeiras and Al Ahly in Group A was suspended Thursday because of a weather warning. The Brazilian side was leading 2-0 in the 63rd minute at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in sunny conditions when players and fans were instructed to "take shelter" because of a nearby storm. A Wessam Abou Ali own goal sent Palmeiras ahead in the 49th minute. Flaco Lopez doubled the lead in the 59th minute.

It is the third match at the tournament affected by storms at the tournament.

On Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns' game against Ulsan HD was suspended just before kick-off for over an hour due to a weather alert.

On Wednesday, RB Salzburg's match against Pachuca was suspended in the second half for 97 minutes because of a storm.

Common public safety protocols in the US mandate that outdoor sports events are suspended for at least 30 minutes when lightning is seen or thunder heard.

