Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Live Streaming: Inter Miami are all set to lock horns against Paris Saint-Germain in their FIFA Club World Cup, Round Of 16 match on Sunday. This is going to be a special clash as Inter star Lionel Messi will be up against his former club PSG. Argentine great Messi joined PSG in 2021 from Barcelona, where Luis Enrique had coached him and several other current Inter Miami players. The forward departed in 2023, the same summer the Spaniard arrived at PSG, having won two Ligue 1 titles but failed to bring the French club the Champions League triumph they craved.

Luis Enrique eventually led PSG to European success this season as they won the trophy for the first time by thrashing Inter Milan on May 31.

When will the Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match be played?

The Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match will be played on Sunday, June 29 (IST).

Where will the Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match be played?

The Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What time will the Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match start?

The Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match?

The Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match won't be telecast in India.

Where to follow the of the Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match?

The Inter Miami vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup, Round of 16 match will be streamed live on DAZN app and website.

