Chelsea vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: Paris Saint-Germain are all set to face Chelsea in the grand finale clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday (IST) at the MetLife Stadium. Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca acknowledged ahead of the game that PSG are "probably in this moment the best team in the world", and the French side are hoping to cap off the most remarkable of seasons by completing a stunning clean sweep of trophies. PSG won a French league and cup double before claiming the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history with a record-breaking 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final at the end of May.

Luis Enrique's side have carried that form over into the Club World Cup, putting four goals past Atletico Madrid in the group stage and four more past Lionel Messi's Inter Miami before defeating Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. They then produced a masterclass in a 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

When will the Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match take place?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match will take place on Monday, July 14 (IST).

Where will the Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match be held?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

What time will the Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match start?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match?

The Chelsea vs PSG, Club World Cup final match will be live streamed on the DAZN app and website.

