Bayern Munich vs PSG Live Streaming FIFA Club World Cup: Bayern Munich are taking on Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Atlanta on Saturday. Earlier, Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich sunk Flamengo 4-2 in a Hard Rock Stadium thriller to reach the quarterfinal. Bayern raced into a two-goal lead, with Erick Pulgar inadvertently heading into his own net and Kane's deflected drive going in off the post. A rasping strike from Gerson halved the deficit, but Leon Goretzka sent the Bavarians in 3-1 up at the break.

Jorginho pulled one back from the spot after Michel Olise had been penalised for handball. As Flamengo went all out for the equaliser, however, Kane killed off their hopes, an exquisite take and immaculate finish sealing victory.

When will the Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match will be played on Saturday, July 5 (IST).

Where will the Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match will be played at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match start?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match won't be telecast in India.

Where to follow the of the Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal match will be streamed live on DAZN app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)