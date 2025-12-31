Chelsea assistant coach Willy Caballero defended Enzo Maresca's decision to replace Cole Palmer after the controversial substitution sparked jeered from angry fans during the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday. Maresca was barraged with chants of "you don't know what you're doing" when Palmer was brought off in the 63rd minute as Chelsea chased a winning goal that would have ended their disappointing spell. The Chelsea manager's move backfired, leaving them with just one win from their last seven league games and sparking more boos at the final whistle.

The pressure is growing on the Italian, with fifth-placed Chelsea having dropped 13 points at home from winning positions.

But Maresca, who was absent from his post-match media duties due to an illness, remains an "example" to everyone at the club according to Caballero.

"Any supporter wants to have the best players on the pitch," he said. "We want to have that as well. But Cole is coming from a long injury.

"In this case we need to find a way to find the right substitutions to go for the game and also to look after the health of our players.

"We want to have them for the rest of the season."

Asked why Maresca didn't face the media to explain his Palmer switch, Caballero said: "He didn't feel well the last two days. He was with a bit of a temperature two days ago.

"He did the last two sessions, he wanted to prepare the team. But after the game he went to the changing room and asked me to replace him because he didn't feel well.

"He's dealing well, he's very professional. He does a lot of hours every single day, even when the last two days feeling bad he was there. He loves to train and to coach. He's an example for me and all of the staff."

Bournemouth went ahead after six minutes when David Brooks finished at the second attempt following a Robert Sanchez save, before Chelsea levelled through Palmer's penalty.

Enzo Fernandez then fired the hosts in front but again the Blues could not hold their lead, Justin Kluivert equalising before half-time after Chelsea failed to deal with a long throw-in from Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana forward Semenyo is reportedly set to join Manchester City and he appeared to say goodbye to Bournemouth's fans before leaving the pitch.

However, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is confident he will play against leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

"It's not his last game here with us," Iraola said. "I cannot say a hundred per cent but I think he will play."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)