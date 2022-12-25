Southampton will be going up against Brighton in their next Premier League match, at the St. Mary's Stadium on Monday. Currently, Brighton are at the seventh spot in the points table with a total of 21 points in their tally. On the other hand, Southampton are struggling in the second last position with only 12 points. Southampton faced a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool in their previous clash while Brighton got defeated by Aston Villa 2-1.

When will the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match be played?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will be played on Monday, December 26.

Where will the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match be played?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

What time will the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match start?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

