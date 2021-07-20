A Premier League footballer who plays for Everton has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, UK police said on Tuesday. The player - who is yet to be named - was arrested on Friday before being interviewed by officers, news agency AFP reported. He has been released on bail. "Officers arrested a man on Friday July 16, 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Everton FC in a statement confirmed that the player has been suspended.

"Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation," the club said in a statement.

"The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," it added.

With inputs from AFP