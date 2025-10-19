Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's 1-0 win against Fulham was an encouraging sign for the Premier League leaders as they ended their recent struggles at Craven Cottage. Leandro Trossard's close-range finish in the 58th minute secured Arsenal's fifth successive victory in all competitions. The Gunners are three points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the title race, with champions Liverpool four points behind prior to their clash with Manchester United on Sunday. Arsenal took just one point in their away fixtures at Newcastle and Fulham, and at home to West Ham, last season.

This term they have already recorded nine points from nine in those matches and their victory at Craven Cottage was a first in three visits to the west London club.

Arteta believes that those wins are a significant statement of intent as Arsenal -- runners-up for the last three seasons -- look to win the title for the first time since 2004.

"The recent history wasn't in our favour and we wanted to change that, like we did against Newcastle and West Ham at home," Arteta said.

"And this is another step to having that mindset and that ability to win these kind of matches against a really good opposition, and a really difficult place to come.

"When the context is 0-0, and the game gets longer and longer, it becomes more difficult. But we showed a lot of maturity. We kept knocking on the door in various ways, and in the end we found a way, with the set-piece to do it, but we deserved it."

In the moments after Trossard's opener, Bukayo Saka looked to have earned a penalty when he was upended on the corner of the area by Fulham substitute Kevin.

Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot but VAR ruled that Kevin touched the ball before taking out Saka.

Arteta, who was visibly frustrated on the touchline, said: "I was getting animated because it was taking so long.

"I asked Anthony 'why it was taking so long'. It was nothing to do with the process, it was just that the screen wasn't working.

"It probably wasn't a penalty so they made the right decision in the end, and I was just animated because of the process."

The only sour note for Arteta was Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres's failure to find the net for a seventh consecutive game.

Signed from Sporting Lisbon in the close-season, Gyokeres is struggling to make an impact in the Premier League after his prolific form for the Portuguese club.

"He was very close again today. We were all begging for him to score," Arteta said.

"The work rate he puts in for the team is phenomenal. We try to give him support and the love, and it will come."

