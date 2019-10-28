 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Manchester United's Paul Pogba Out Till December, Says Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Updated: 28 October 2019 15:36 IST

Premier League: Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that injured midfielder Paul Pogba "needs time to fully recover" and is expected to return not before December.

Manchester United
Premier League: Paul Pogba has not played for Manchester United since September 30. © AFP

Paul Pogba will remain sidelined until December, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Sunday. The 26-year-old French World Cup winner has not played for the club since September 30 due to an ankle injury and was missing again as United won 3-1 win at Norwich, their first Premier League away win of the season.

"I don't think we'll see him maybe before December," said Solskjaer.

"He'll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don't think he'll be back... maybe Sheffield United (on November 24) after the international break but probably December before you can see him.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester United Manchester United Paul Labile Pogba Paul Pogba Football English Premier League
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Manchester United's Paul Pogba will remain sidelined until December
  • Paul Pogba has not played for Manchester United since September 30
  • Man United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Pogba "needs time to recover"
Related Articles
Liverpool Recover To Beat Tottenham, Manchester United Win Away
Liverpool Recover To Beat Tottenham, Manchester United Win Away
Europa League: Nicolas Pepe Rescues Arsenal, Manchester United Eke Out Rare Away Win
Europa League: Nicolas Pepe Rescues Arsenal, Manchester United Eke Out Rare Away Win
"They Just Defend": Jurgen Klopp Frustrated As Stubborn Manchester United Hold Liverpool
"They Just Defend": Jurgen Klopp Frustrated As Stubborn Manchester United Hold Liverpool
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Adam Lallana Late Strike Helps Liverpool Salvage 1-1 Draw Against Manchester United
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Adam Lallana Late Strike Helps Liverpool Salvage 1-1 Draw Against Manchester United
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.