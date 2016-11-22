Manchester United Fans Hid in Old Trafford Toilet Ahead of Arsenal Clash

The two Manchester United fans were discovered during a security check at Old Trafford.

The two Manchester United fans were discovered during a security check at Old Trafford. © AFP

London:

Two Manchester United fans spent Friday night hidden in an Old Trafford toilet as part of an ultimately failed attempt to see the Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

The BBC reported Tuesday that the two supporters had been on a stadium tour of United's home ground but detached themselves from the rest of the party.

They were, however, discovered during a routine security sweep of Old Trafford on Saturday morning, several hours before kick-off.

The pair were handed over to police, who decided against arresting the duo.

United said there was no risk to supporters attending the Arsenal game as the two fans had been searched and their belongings put through a metal detector prior to the tour.

This incident happened six months after the Premier League match between United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford was called off shortly before the scheduled kick-off after a suspect package was found in a stadium toilet.

It turned out to be a fake explosive accidentally left behind following a security training exercise earlier in the week.