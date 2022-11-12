Liverpool will take on Southampton in their next Premier League clash, at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday. After registering a 2-1 win against Tottenham in their previous clash, Liverpool will be eyeing another victory against Southampton. On the other hand, Southampton will be coming to this clash after facing a 104 defeat against Newcastle. Currently, Liverpool are at the eighth spot on the points table with a total of 19 points, while Southampton are struggling at the 18th place with 12 points.

When will the Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, November 12.

Where will the Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match will start at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match?

Promoted

The Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)