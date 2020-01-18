 
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 18 January 2020 19:39 IST

Manchester United will travel to Anfield as they take on table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool lead the Premier League points table with 61 points from 21 matches. © AFP

Thirteen months on from the match that finally drew the curtain on Jose Mourinho's time in charge of Manchester United, the Red Devils again find themselves living in Liverpool's shadow ahead of their return to Anfield on Sunday. A 3-1 defeat for Mourinho's men last December that left United 19 points behind Liverpool at the top of the table was the final straw for the club's decision makers. But over a year on, little progress has been made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Defeat this weekend will see the gulf between the teams grow to 30 points with Liverpool also having a game in hand to come over fifth-placed United. As a player, Solskjaer was used to having the upper hand in the rivalry between English football's two most successful sides. The Norwegian won six Premier League titles in the Alex Ferguson era as the pugnacious Scot delivered on his promise to knock Liverpool off their perch. Ferguson won 13 league titles in total, but the first of which in 1992/93 ended a 26-year drought for United.

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on January 19, 2020.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester United League match will be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at the Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • Liverpool will host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday
  • Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat under Jose Mourinho in 2018
  • Liverpool are on top of the Premier League points table
