Tottenham parted company with coach Igor Tudor by mutual consent on Sunday after just seven games in charge as they battle to stay in the Premier League. Tudor lost five of those matches to leave Spurs out of the Champions League and hovering just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League. The 47-year-old did not appear in front of the media after last weekend's damaging 3-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest after learning of his father's death just after the game ended.

"We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect," Tottenham said in a statement.

"We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

"An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course."

Tottenham are not in action again for another two weeks when they travel to Sunderland.

The former Juventus boss was appointed in February following the dismissal of Thomas Frank.

But the Croatian has been powerless to stop Tottenham's slide towards the relegation trap door for the first time since 1977.

The London club, ravaged by injuries this season, have not won a Premier League match since late December and are out of every cup competition.

Spurs won the Europa League final last year under Ange Postecoglou to end a 17-year trophy drought but the Australian was sacked following a 17th-place finish in the Premier League.

Frank arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with an impressive track record and the club started the season with just one defeat in their first seven league games.

But they lost their way and club bosses axed Frank following a run of just two wins in 17 league games.

With the fates of Burnley and Wolves almost certainly sealed, Spurs are battling for survival along with West Ham, currently in the relegation zone, Forest and Leeds.

Relegation to the second-tier Championship would be a seismic event in English football.

Spurs, who play in a gleaming new stadium that holds more than 60,000 fans, are one of the so-called "Big Six" in the Premier League and were ninth in Deloitte's latest Money League study for the richest clubs in world football.

Just a few years ago they were Champions League regulars under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, reaching the final in 2019, but their decline has been precipitous.

Spurs have seven matches remaining to save themselves following the international break.