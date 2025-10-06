Erling Haaland extended his blistering start to the season as the Manchester City striker sealed a 1-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Haaland netted early in the first half in west London to give City a third win in their last four Premier League games. The peerless 25-year-old already has 12 goals in nine appearances in all competitions this season, plus six in two matches for Norway, with Tottenham the only team to stop him scoring in the current campaign.

City survived a second-half dip to move into fifth place in the Premier League.

"He has been so important this season for us I would say. We need more goals from the other ones but the chances were there," City boss Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions since losing at Brighton in August.

City still trail leaders Arsenal by three points but they go into the international break with renewed impetus after a slow start to the season.

The only concern for Guardiola was the sight of Rodri being forced off with a first-half injury after appearing to damage his hamstring.

The Spain midfielder has struggled to finish games since coming back at the Club World Cup in the summer following anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Rodri, who won the prestigious Ballon d'Or after his brilliant form in 2024, only managed to play for an hour against Monaco after sitting out City's two previous fixtures.

"Hopefully, it will not be huge," Guardiola said of Rodri's latest injury.

Haaland had been in typically clinical form in the 2-2 draw at Monaco on Wednesday, Guardiola's men twice squandered the lead as they conceded a last-gasp equaliser.

They wouldn't repeat their Champions League mistakes as they secured Guardiola's 250th Premier League victory.

It has taken Guardiola just 349 matches to reach the milestone, while the next fastest pair, Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, both took more than 400.

"It's an honour to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, I will invite them to a good dinner," Guardiola said.

"It's a pleasure to be part of that in Premier League history. Really pleased. Now let's go for 250 more!"

Guardiola surprisingly left Belgian winger Jeremy Doku on the bench despite his impressive start to the season.

Haaland breaks duck

Despite Doku's absence, City were in complete command in the first half.

Josko Gvardiol wasted an early chance when he headed straight at Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Phil Foden's corner.

Haaland was chasing his first Premier League goal at the Gtech Community Stadium -- one of only two arenas, along with Anfield, he had failed to score at in the top flight.

And the Norway striker took just nine minutes to end his wait for a goal on Brentford soil.

Gvardiol's long pass caught Brentford defenders Sepp van den Berg and Nathan Collins flat-footed as Haaland raced clear to blast a fierce finish past Kelleher.

Even by his standards Haaland is exceptionally prolific in London, having scored a remarkable 21 league goals in 22 games in the English capital.

Rodri's unconvincing return from the serious knee injury that sidelined him for most of last season suffered a major setback when he limped off in the 22nd minute.

City tried to shrug off the departure of their influential star as Oscar Bobb set up Foden, but the forward couldn't keep his effort on target.

Brentford finally carved out an incisive attack immediately after the interval.

Igor Thiago left City's defenders trailing in his wake, but the Brazilian fluffed his lines as Gianluigi Donnarumma raced out to save.

City had lost their grip and Brentford threatened again when Kevin Schade's cross was headed over by Michael Kayode.

Kayode's long throws were troubling the City defence, but the visitors held firm to wrap up a valuable victory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)