Brighton vs Tottenham: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident his players are still on his side despite a poor run of form that culminated in their 7-2 humbling by Bayern Munich in midweek. Spurs, who travel to Brighton on Saturday, have now won just three of their opening 10 games and have lost 13 of their past 28 matches stretching back to February. Tuesday's punishing loss against the five-time European champions was the biggest-ever margin of defeat for an English team at home in European competition. The uncertainty over the future of many of Tottenham's players has added to a sense of drift at the club but an upbeat Pochettino said his players were still committed to playing for him. That list of those whose contracts run out next year includes midfielder Christian Eriksen, and defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

When is the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played on October 05, 2019.

Where will the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played?

The Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played at Falmer Stadium.

What time does the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match begin?

The Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played at 05:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

