Tech giant Apple is interested in buying football club Manchester United, according to a report in UK-based Metro. Glazer family, the American owners of the English giants, had put it up for sale earlier this week after 17 years at the helm. The Glazers are said to be ready to part company with the club for 5.8 billion pounds ($6 billion or nearly Rs 49 thousand crore), the Metro report further said. If the deal goes through, it will be the biggest ever for a sports club.

Apple is giving consideration to the deal, the outlet said, adding that CEO Tim Cook is aware of the commercial opportunities Manchester United would provide to the California-based company.

Apple, one of the largest tech companies in the world, has a market value of $3 trillion (Rs 3 lakh crore).

Express said that part of Mr Cook's plan include providing funds for a new stadium that would be considered one of the best in the world. Apple is expected to hold talks with banks in coming weeks to take the talks forward, the outlet further said.

Manchester United have won a record 13 titles in the Premier League since the top flight of English football was given a new name in 1992. The New York-listed club is valued at around $2.5 billion (Rs 24,000 crore).

Joel Glazer, the co-chairman, is still very much involved in the day-to-day operations of the club, but the other Glazer siblings have differences in strategy and think the moment is perfect to sell.

The club has been surrounded by controversies, with the most recent being the exit of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised United and manager Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo, 37, mutually opted to end his contract.

